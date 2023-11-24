BLACKPINK’s Rosé gives magical Christmas vibes in teaser for 2024 Season's Greetings with pet dog HANK

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shared a special teaser giving a glimpse of her 2024 Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You. Surrounded by Christmas decorations in the video, the singer is soaked in the festive spirit and appears playful as she cuddles her pet dog HANK.

Earlier at the start of this month, Rosé had surprised her fans with the announcement of her season’s greeting release date (6 December), followed by some beautiful preview images. As stated by YG Entertainment, the pre-order notice was already uploaded on the website with a window from 3 November until 5 December.

Take a look at the teaser of Rosé’s Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You below:

Rosé’s 2024 Season's Greetings is scheduled to release on 6 December

In the video message, Rosé addresses her fans with a smile and talks about the lovely Christmas gift she has prepared for BLINKs in the form of 2024 Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You. The K-pop idol looks mesmerizing in white and golden attire as she shares warm wishes for the new year while sitting in a cosy cabin in the snowy forest. Rosé looks cheerful in the video as she indulges in decorating the sweater and gloves.

Fans reaction to Rosé Season’s Greetings teaser:

Before sharing the video, Rosé had given a sneak peek of the season’s greeting by posting the preview images that had already intrigued the fans. Through the season’s greetings, fans will be elated to receive Rosé’s photo album, accessories, desk calendar and more based on the concept - Magical Christmas Vacation.

Here are the preview images of Rose’s gift for fans:

Fans have continued to express their excitement. Take a look below:

Speculations around BLACKPINK’s contract negotiations raise concerns among fans

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa started their journey with YG Entertainment in 2016 and since then they have gained worldwide popularity with back-to-back hit tracks and achievements. As their seven-year old deal with the label expired in August 2023, the contract negotiations are still ongoing and the future of the global K-pop sensations remains unclear.

The speculations around BLACKPINK’s contract renewal have been circulating for quite some time, raising concerns among fans whether the idols will continue to unite for group activities or pursue solo career paths. Recently, there were reports that two members of the group have signed exclusive contacts but no confirmation from the agency is out till now.



