BLACKPINK's Rosé gives powerful speech on mental health at The APEC Leaders’ Week

BLACKPINK member Rosé was invited as a guest at the 2023 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Week held in San Francisco. The idol recently announced her winter project to kick off the new season. While the member keeps reaching new heights, the future of the group is uncertain as no news has been confirmed regarding their contract renewal with YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK member Rosé talks about her insecurities

BLACKPINK's Rosé gave a powerful speech on mental health on November 17 at the 2023 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Week. She was invited to make a statement for the US First Lady Jill Biden‘s APEC Mental Health Talk segment. The event took place in San Francisco and the idol took over the microphone as she got personal and emotional. The On The Ground singer was introduced by Jill Biden as a young woman of incredible talent and courage, a global superstar.

Drawing from her own experiences, Rosé shared that she often feels like no matter how hard she works, some people will still criticize her efforts. She reflected that this sense of never being enough can stem from feelings of loneliness. Rosé demonstrated vulnerability and courage by openly discussing her personal struggles.

She commented on self-worth and said that it is something that is determined by what keeps us close to the ground. On mental health and expression, she added that speaking up about not being okay is not normalized enough. She continued and talked about how communication is the key to better mental health.

BLACKPINK and their future

BLACKPINK's contract with YG Entertainment expired in September after they concluded their world tour. Since then, numerous rumors have floated regarding the group's future. It was reported that Lisa has been offered contracts from various agencies from across the globe which are worth millions. There was also gossip that Jisoo and Jennie would be establishing their own agencies each and Rosé would be the only member to stick with YG Entertainment.

The company has declared that nothing has been confirmed yet and negotiations are still underway. As a globally renowned K-pop group, BLACKPINK has achieved immense success not just as musicians but also as influencers and fashion icons. Their talent and versatility have earned them a dedicated international fanbase. Now at the height of their popularity, fans are eagerly anticipating what's next for these trailblazing artists.

