BLACKPINK’s Rosé grabs dinner with Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz and more at Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK member Rosé headed to Paris along with Jisoo on September 26, only 10 days after making a comeback with ‘Born Pink’. Both K-pop stars are the faces of popular luxury brands as their global ambassadors and were invited for their fashion shows respectively. Jisoo sat front row for Dior Spring Summer 2023 alongside Natalie Portman and was the highlight of the event.

Rosé was the star at the Yves Saint Laurent show alongside multiple famous faces. Creative director Anthony Vaccarello has always shown his fondness for the BLACKPINK member and previously even walked the 2022 MET Gala with her. She also sat right at the crux of the high profile event and shared photos from her night under the light of the Eiffel Tower where she donned a fitted black dress.