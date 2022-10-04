BLACKPINK’s Rosé grabs dinner with Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz and more at Paris Fashion Week
Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé are the model brand ambassadors, fulfilling their duties and looking exceptionally well at the same time.
BLACKPINK member Rosé headed to Paris along with Jisoo on September 26, only 10 days after making a comeback with ‘Born Pink’. Both K-pop stars are the faces of popular luxury brands as their global ambassadors and were invited for their fashion shows respectively. Jisoo sat front row for Dior Spring Summer 2023 alongside Natalie Portman and was the highlight of the event.
Rosé was the star at the Yves Saint Laurent show alongside multiple famous faces. Creative director Anthony Vaccarello has always shown his fondness for the BLACKPINK member and previously even walked the 2022 MET Gala with her. She also sat right at the crux of the high profile event and shared photos from her night under the light of the Eiffel Tower where she donned a fitted black dress.
At the Paris Fashion Week, he invited Rosé to the brand’s collaboration with restaurant chain Sushi Park’s event along with his other muses. Dressed in a shiny grey dress enough to take away the breath of anyone looking at her. After the fashion event, a photo was shared with Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoë Kravitz, and Anja Rubik as well as Rosé who sat right beside Anthony Vaccarello. He tagged all of them in the photo along with a red heart emoji. The ‘Gone’ star reshared the Instagram story with a red heart of her own.
Rosé has been a favourite in the world of Hollywood, having made numerous famous friends and expanded her intimate circle to include fashionistas and singers like herself. Some of these include Halsey, Bella Poarch, DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra, among others.
