BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Jennie, BTS’ V, SUGA, RM, Jungkook and more seen enjoying Harry Styles Concert in Seoul

Harry Styles performed in Korea on the 20th at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Seoul as part of his Asian tour. On this day, Harry Styles communicated passionately with 15,000 spectators for 90 minutes. Starting with 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant', he enthused fans with an intense setlist of 18 songs, ranging from 'As It Was' to 'Kiwi'.

Stars attending the concert:

Even though it was Monday, there were many stars such as BTS and BLACKPINK among the audience who filled the KSPO Dome. BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé, BTS' RM, Suga, Jungkook and V, MONSTA X's Hyungwon, aespa’s Karina and Winter, Ryu Junyeol, Lee Donghwi, and Park Hyung Sik. In particular, after the performance, Rosé posted “Yayyy thank you Harry Styles for coming to Korea” on her Instagram story and posted a picture taken with Harry Styles, showing their friendship!

BTS at the venue:

BTS’ RM and V took to Instagram to confirm their attendance in the concert. While Jungkook and SUGA did not post anything, eagle-eyed fans spotted them enjoying the concert and dancing along to the tunes of various popular songs including One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful. V stood out with his red jacket and wide smile!

About Harry Styles:

Harry Styles is a former member of One Direction, a five-member boy group formed from the 2010 British audition program 'The X Factor'. One Direction is a popular group that has posted their 1st to 4th regular albums to the top of the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' and has accumulated over 70 million album sales. However, One Direction decided to suspend activities indefinitely in 2016, and Harry Styles transformed into a solo singer the following year with the release of 'Sign of the Time'. He later won the 2018 Brit Awards Video of the Year, 2021 Song of the Year, and the US Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance. In particular, at the 2023 Brit Awards, he swept four categories: Best Pop/R&B, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

