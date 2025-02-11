BLACKPINK’s Rosé looks stunning in gold dress for intimate 28th birthday party in LA; watch

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently celebrated her 28th birthday with her close friends and she looked stunning while cutting the cake. The K-pop idol was dressed in a gold chic dress and she lit up like the sun on her special day.

On February 10, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Rosé hosted an intimate birthday party in Los Angeles, inviting her close friends to celebrate. Several clips of the artist went viral on social media, showing her cutting her cake and enjoying the moment with a bright smile. Although her birthday falls on February 11, she chose to celebrate it a day early.

However, the highlight of the event was Rosé’s stunning dress. She wore a metallic gold mini-dress with a structured, form-fitting silhouette. The reflective fabric caught the light beautifully, making it perfect for the party atmosphere. Staying true to her tradition of making a style statement with chic outfits, Rosé once again captivated fans with her impeccable fashion choices.

Rosé has recently made strides in her career following the release of her single "APT." featuring Bruno Mars. The song garnered immense attention from an international audience and managed to reach the third spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Moreover, the music video for the song surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. Rosé and Bruno Mars attended the 2024 MAMA Awards and performed the song live for the first time.

Moreover, the artist released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, toxic till the end, featuring Evan Mock. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

Previously, the K-pop star shared the exciting news of working with THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by YG Entertainment producer Teddy. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.