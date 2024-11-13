BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes history as first K-pop act to reach 50 million monthly listeners on Spotify

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT. featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Additionally, it has been breaking multiple records on Spotify, with the latest milestone being its achievement of 50 million monthly listeners.

On November 13, 2024, it has been recorded that BLACKPINK’s Rosé has surpassed 50 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform, Spotify. Despite not releasing a full-length album, the singer accomplished this feat with just three songs: APT. featuring Bruno Mars, On The Ground, and Gone. Furthermore, Rosé surpassed BTS' Jungkook's record for the highest number of monthly listeners, earlier set at 40.7 million.

Previously, Rosé earned another achievement with APT., grabbing the top spot on the Global Spotify chart and becoming the first K-pop female soloist to do so. The song has currently accumulated a total of 300 million streams on the platform within three weeks of its release. Moreover, the song’s official music video surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat.

Moreover, the song also managed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at rank 8, becoming the highest-charting female K-pop act on the chart. She has managed to stay put on the charts in the top 15 for three consecutive weeks.

The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. It achieved the prestigious Real Time All-Kill, which only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several real-time music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more. It then went on to achieve over 300 Perfect All Kills or PAKs.

Rosé recently shared the exciting news that she will be joining THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by producer Teddy. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX. To top it off, the talented singer revealed that her debut solo studio album, titled Rosie, is set to drop on December 6, 2024.

