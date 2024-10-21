BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes history as first K-pop female soloist to top Global Spotify chart with APT featuring Bruno Mars

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Moreover, the song has also managed to top the Spotify Global chart, making Rosé the first K-pop female artist to achieve that feat.

On October 21, 2024, the track APT by Rosé and Bruno Mars ranked no. 1 on the Global Spotify chart. This marks a historic feat for Rosé, as she became the first female K-pop soloist to achieve this. Currently, the song has 34 million streams within just three days of its initial release. Moreover, the music video of the track has garnered over 78 million views.

The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. It has also achieved the prestigious Real Time All-Kill, which only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several real-time music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024

The artist debuted as a K-pop idol in BLACKPINK in 2016 alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie. Rosé previously released her single album R, which consisted of two songs, Gone and On The Ground. The tracks were extremely well-received by fans, setting the stage for future prospects.