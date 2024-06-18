BLACKPINK’s Rosé officially signs with producer Teddy’s agency THE BLACK LABEL for solo activities

THE BLACK LABEL has officially announced the signing of Rosé from BLACKPINK. The agency, co-founded by Teddy, the producer behind BLACKPINK and other YG Entertainment artist’s songs, shared this news with several media outlets. Rosé will now pursue her solo activities and projects under their management.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé signs under THE BLACK LABEL

On June 17, Newsen reported that Rosé has chosen to join THE BLACK LABEL for her solo career. Currently, THE BLACK LABEL represents artists such as Jeon Somi, Taeyang, Zion.T, and Park Bo Gum.

Teddy, who has co-founded THE BLACK LABEL and has been deeply involved in BLACKPINK’s music production, is highly esteemed by the members of the group. Rosé has even referred to him as essentially the fifth member of BLACKPINK. Later, THE BLACK LABEL responded to reports about Rosé from BLACKPINK potentially joining their agency, stating that discussions are still ongoing.

On June 18, THE BLACK LABEL officially confirmed the signing of Rosé through a management contract, as stated in their official announcement. In the statement, they said the the decision stems from a longstanding trust between Rosé and producer Teddy, who have collaborated closely over the years.

Rosé's upcoming plans include connecting with her global fan base through new music and collaborations with a global record label. Anticipate an exciting synergy between Rosé's distinct musical style and THE BLACK LABEL's commitment to artistic freedom. The label pledges strong support to facilitate Rosé's activities across diverse fields.

More about BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Last year, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK members, including Rosé, chose not to renew their individual contracts for solo activities. However, they all opted to renew their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities.

THE BLACK LABEL, founded in 2015 by YG producer Teddy and Kush, is an affiliate company of YG Entertainment. Therefore, despite joining THE BLACK LABEL, Rosé will still be under the umbrella of YG Entertainment in a way.

Rosé, a cherished singer, earned her spot after a successful audition in 2012 and underwent four years of training before debuting as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016.

In March 2021, Rosé made a significant impact with her debut single album R, which achieved remarkable sales of 448,089 copies in its first week alone, setting a new record for the highest figure by a female K-pop soloist.

The album's lead single, On the Ground, soared to the top five of South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and broke records internationally. It became the highest-charting song by a female K-pop soloist on the US Billboard Hot 100, the Canadian Hot 100, and the UK Singles Chart.

Moreover, On the Ground marked Rosé as the first artist to top the Billboard Global 200 both as a soloist and as a member of a group. The music video for the song also shattered records, becoming the most-viewed music video by a solo K-pop artist in its first 24 hours on YouTube.

