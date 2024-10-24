BLACKPINK’s Rosé ranks 1st on Top 100: Global Apple Music chart with APT ft Bruno Mars; Is now the first K-pop artist to do so

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Moreover, the song has also managed to top the Top 100: Global Apple Music chart, making her the first K-pop artist to achieve that feat.

On October 24, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s song APT featuring Bruno Mars ranked no 1 on the Global Apple Music Chart. Rosé has created history with the accomplishment as it is the first time a K-pop artist has topped the particular chart. This showcases the global appeal she possesses, making her one of the up-and-coming soloists ready to solidify her place internationally.

Previously, Rosé made another achievement with the song and grabbed the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, the song’s official music video has surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat. Currently, the song has accumulated over 68 million plays on Spotify.

The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. It has also achieved the prestigious Real Time All-Kill, which only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several real-time music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024.

The artist debuted as a K-pop idol in BLACKPINK in 2016 alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie. Rosé previously released her single album R, which consisted of two songs, Gone and On The Ground. The tracks were extremely well-received by fans, setting the stage for future prospects.

