BLACKPINK's Rosé remains fan favorite; surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify within first half of 2024

BLACKPINK's Rosé is one of the most successful K-pop artists. She is known globally for her amazing vocals and style. Rosé surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify as of 2024 even when she released her solo album back in 2021.

There have been speculations among fans that she is preparing for her much-awaited solo comeback and will be releasing new music soon.

BLACKPINK's Rosé reaches new milestone: surpasses 100 million streams in six months

BLACKPINK's Rosé has proven her star power as a vocalist once more as she surpassed 100 million Spotify streams so far in 2024. This is a remarkable feat as she has not released music as a soloist in more than three years.

More about Rosé

Rosé is the vocalist of the mega group BLACKPINK. She was born on February 11, 1997, in New Zealand. She was raised in Australia and she eventually settled in South Korea when she joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2012.

After four years of rigorous training, she made her debut in 2016 as a part of BLACKPINK with the rest of the members Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. The group quickly rose to fame with their debut track BOOMBAYAH. They have released several hits like How You Like That That, Pink Venom and more.

She made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with the album R which included the tracks On the Ground and Gone. With this release, she entered several charts as a solo artist.

Moreover, Rosé is also a fashion icon. She is the brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent. In 2021, she also became the first female K-pop idol to attend the Met Gala. She is also the face of the luxury jewellery brand Tiffany. Rosé also attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

As of December 2023, the Idol has renewed her contract with YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK's group activities. It is yet to be confirmed what steps will she be taking for her solo activities.

