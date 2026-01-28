BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals ‘dressing up like grandma’ to visit ex-boyfriend’s house: ‘Couldn’t go anywhere’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has been open about her relationships. In a refreshing and welcome change, amid all the stigma around K-pop idols’ dating lives, she has been upfront about her past experiences and included them in her songwriting. During her latest appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, she spoke about how in the past, the fear of being caught made her buy older women outfits so she could dress in them before going to her boyfriend’s home.

Dating as a K-pop star is tough and this time, Rosé is laying it bare

Opening up about the many times that she has had to change her appearance in order to fool fans that may be lurking around or even paparazzi keeping a track of her actions, the singer shared with the host how she would keep a big set of disguise clothes at her place. Rosé shared, “I got a wig. A black curly wig, like a short one. And then I studied how older people—like elderly women—would dress on the street. I’d be like, Okay, they wear that kind of skirt, those shoes, that kind of bag. I would study it, order it, and then dress up.”

Being paranoid about being caught dating, she turned to these methods to keep herself hidden away from the lenses and went ‘crazy’ with it. On being asked whether she would go to outside dates dressed like that, the 28-year-old revealed that they were stuck at home mostly because she could not be spotted outside, “I would go to his house like that, because we couldn’t go anywhere. I traveled that way just in case somebody saw me.”

Eventually her obsession with dressing up came to a point that she had a section of just grandma clothes at her home. She clarified that she had gotten rid of it since. Revealing whether her partner would also dress up or disguise himself, the APT. hitmaker shared that her boyfriend would also become more ‘grandpa-ish’ but did not have to wear a wig unlike herself who even learned how to walk like old people.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and KATSEYE react to Grammy nominations with screams and tears: ‘Cannot believe my life’