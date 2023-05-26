BLACKPINK's Rosé reveals THIS is one cherished item she can’t do without

BLACKPINK's Rosé leaves no chance to win the hearts of her fans. The singer gave fans an intimate glimpse into her world by revealing the contents of her bag. As a global fashion icon and one-fourth of the sensational girl group, Rosé's style choices have always garnered attention. Now, fans have the opportunity to discover the items she treasures and the essentials she carries with her on a daily basis.

Unveiling Rosé's fashionable arsenal: The key items in her bag

Rosé's bag is not just a mere accessory, it's a reflection of her personality and taste. In a delightful display of relatability, the global brand ambassador for Saint Laurent, BLACKPINK's Rosé, gave a glimpse into the contents of her stylish bag. In a video collaboration with Vogue France, Rosé showcased her innate charm while revealing the essential items she carries, some of which were surprisingly affordable. This endearing gesture served as a reminder that, despite her fame, Rosé still embraces the everyday aspects that connect her to fans around the world. In her words, she is a wanna-be minimalist but it's not happening anytime soon, so she flawlessly slays being a maximalist.

The must-have item: With wireless earbuds becoming increasingly popular, it may come as a surprise that Rosé has not followed suit. She likes corded earbuds instead because she's "not very good at charging things." To keep track of them, she keeps her earbuds in a case that she "absolutely must have on [her] bag all of the time." It's an essential thing she highly recommends to her fellow wired earbud users.

Statement Accessories: Rosé revealed that she loves adding a touch of glam to her outfits with statement accessories. She showcased her favorite pair of sunglasses, a sleek designer wallet. She also owns a collection of several pairs of spectacles. There are enormous YSL sunglasses as well as a more conventional pair for everyday use. And, most importantly, she always has her prescription glasses with her. "My eyesight isn't great, so I'm always wearing contacts," she explains. "However, when I'm flying, my eyes tend to dry out, so I want to make sure I have glasses because I can't stand seeing the world through blurry glasses."

Beauty Essentials: Rosé stays photo-ready by bringing acne patches along with her blotting pads. She shared that she couldn't wait to get them after discovering them online, adding that they make "getting pimples a bit more fun." Rosé is a well-known public person, she must be prepared for "a hundred people taking pictures" of her anytime she goes out. She keeps blotting paper with mattifying powder on hand to absorb oil and dull shine.

That one food item: Rosé is ready if the cuisine isn't hot enough. She confessed that she keeps spice packets from "extremely spicy ramen noodles" in her purse to add to "everything."

Fashion Staples: Rosé is also well-prepared for most wardrobe malfunctions because she has a specific pouch for goods she can't live without, such as hair ties and safety pins. It makes whatever clothing she buys appear custom-tailored, especially when she buys 'large' trousers.

Rosé's Bag is a window into her personal style and life

Rosé's bag not only showcases her impeccable fashion sense but also offers a glimpse into her personal life. Each item she carries holds meaning and reflects her unique personality. The contents of her bag reveal a harmonious blend of practicality, style, and sentimental value, giving fans a deeper understanding of who Rosé is beyond her musical talents.

By sharing the ‘what's in her bag’, Rosé allows fans to connect with her on a more intimate level. It's a testament to her authenticity and willingness to share her personal experiences, all while embracing her role as a global fashion and music icon.

