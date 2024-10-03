BLACKPINK’s Rosé revives Vampirehollie account on Instagram with stunning PICS ahead of first studio album rosie release

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is currently gearing up for the release of her first studio album rosies. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, the K-pop idol is staying active on her Vampirehollie account on Instagram. She has shared two new stunning behind-the-scenes photos, raising anticipation for the drop in December.

On October 3, Rosé took to her Vampirehollie account on Instagram and shared some exciting sneak peeks ahead of the rosie release. The two photos captured the BLACKPINK vocalist donning a simple yet chic fit and curly blonde hair. She is seen leaning against a fast food bar. The overall frame with faded-out hues created a vintage setting, previewing what to expect from her first studio album.

In the caption, Rosé penned, “Behind the scenes #rosie ♡. 64 more days!!! how do we wait!!!”, showing her excitement.

Check out her post here:

On September 27, ahead of announcing her first studio album rosie, the GONE singer revealed her first account Vampirehollie. She has teased the name quite a few times previously, leading to speculations that it must be a track name included in her upcoming album.

For the first post, she chose a clip from her Paris Fashion Week 2025 look, wearing Saint Laurent. Reveling the new account, she penned, “So my team will be sharing all upcoming news about my music and some cute moments here on this page!”

Later that day, she announced that she had signed with Atlantic Records, heightening the excitement for her upcoming music. She continued to gift fans some exclusive sneak peeks before dropping the news of her first studio album rosie release.

The BLACKPINK member is set to unveil her first studio album rosie on December 6, 2024. This will mark the singer’s first solo music in a while following her solo debut with GONE and On The Ground in 2021.

Announcing her album, Rosé shared an exciting teaser poster, previewing the concept. She also shared a detailed message on her post, revealing the entire journey and making process of rosie. The physical pre-order for her first studio album is now live on her official website.

