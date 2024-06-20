BLACKPINK’s Rosé has recently announced that she will be officially working with YG Entertainment’s associate company THE BLACK LABEL founded by producer Teddy. However, rumors have also been circulating that she has signed with the American label, Atlantic Records for her future endeavors, which is home to renowned pop stars such as Bruno Mars and Charlie Puth.

On June 19, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé posted on her Instagram page confirming the rumors surrounding her change in management from YG Entertainment to THE BLACK LABEL. The artist has elaborately addressed that the company will be her official music management company from now on. However, fans have noticed that she has emphasized 'management’ in her letter, which could mean that the label will only be responsible for her personal activities.

Moreover, certain rumors have also emerged that state that the K-pop idol has joined Atlantic Records, as multiple ‘pieces of evidence’ point towards the possibility. One of the biggest indicators is that Drew Chekas Maniscalco, Vice President of Streaming and Sales at Atlantic Records, has shared the artist’s post on his Instagram story. Kevin Weaver, President of Atlantic Records, Michael Kyser, President of Black Music, and Grace Kim James, Marketing Director, have all started to follow the artist on social media platforms as well.

Furthermore, other officials of the label such as Taylor Apel, Publicity & Communications Strategy Coordinator, Daniel Parrot, Vice President of Physical Sales, Giana Poppo, and Kyle A. Viti, Digital Marketing Coordinators, have liked Rosé’s post and followed her as well. One of the most important details is that Bruno Mars, who is also signed under the label, has liked the artist’s post, although he does not follow her on the platform.

More about Atlantic Records

Atlantic Records is home to renowned artists such as Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth, Cardi B, and Ed Sheeran. The fans are excited about the possibility of the artist joining the company, as it could mean more exposure for her on an international platform. Moreover, it could also lead to various exciting collaborations with artists.

