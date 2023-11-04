BLACKPINK's Rosé shares 2024 Season's Greetings release date; sparks debate on group's possible future

BLACKPINK’s Rosé surprised fans with an unexpected announcement. The Hard To Love singer announced the release of the season’s greetings for the end of 2023. Not only her but her pet dog named Hank would also be a part of this new project. Fans find it something extraordinary since there have been no confirmations about their solo or group contract renewal with YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé to release 2024 Season’s Greetings

On November 3, BLACKPINK’s Rosé announced the release of the 2024 Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You. It will be released on December 6. Pre-order notice for the same has been released by YG Entertainment, which started on November 3 and will go on till December 5.

This was the original announcement made by YG Entertainment:

“Hello, this is YG ENTERTAINMENT. Blackpink Rosé Season's Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You [2024] will be released. Following the successful conclusion of the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] from October 2022 to September 2023, with a total of 66 performances in 34 cities in 22 countries around the world and mobilizing 1.8 million audiences, ROSÉ once again prepared a gift for the fans.

In This Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You [2024], which was filmed with the concept of a Magical Christmas Vacation, expressing Rosé’s wish to give BLINKs a happy Christmas gift, the film portrays a special and warm Christmas with his dog Hank in a cabin in a snowy forest. It looks like a gift from Rosé.

From Rosé’s unique, chic, mysterious, and dreamy appearance to her adorable chemistry with her dog Hank, the photo album, desk calendar, and accessories filled with various charms of Rosé and her dog Hank added to the richness. Additionally, we have prepared a variety of giveaways including an exclusive video that can only be seen in Rosé’s Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You [2024].”

Uncertainty surrounding BLACKPINK's contract with YG

BLACKPINK's and its fellow members' contract renewal is currently the most attention-grabbing news. Anything YG Entertainment announces regarding the K-pop group or its members is immediately followed by speculation about the contract renewal status. There has been no official announcement for the same.

Rosé's sudden announcement of a new project was again met with similar speculations because BLACKPINK has released only one season of greetings in 2021. Previously, Jennie released her single You & Me as a gift for the fans, which was first teased on tour.

