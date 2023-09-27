BLACKPINK's Rosé stuns in dual Saint Laurent ensembles at Paris Fashion Week

Recently at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé made an appearance as an ambassador for Saint Laurent also known as YSL, a French luxury fashion house. Rosé looked stunning in French luxury fashion house's outfits from their Autumn/Winter 2023 runway collection. The BLACKPINK member was seen showcasing her duality with two different looks that she pulled off at the event.

Rosé's front-row look

The first look was from her front-row appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. The K-pop star wore a collection from Saint Laurent's Autumn/Winter 2023 runway collection. Rosé wore a tartan plaid blouse which had hues of red and green checks. She paired the blouse with black dress pants with an accent belt. The refined outfit was paired with black slingback heels and sheer tights. She completed the look with chunky earrings in shades of black and gold along with natural makeup. Her blonde hair was side parted with an effortlessly looking braid. She looked stunning in this classy look turning heads at the event.

Rosé's after-party look

For the Saint Laurent after-party look, Rosé switched up her style quotient and served a very different look from what she was wearing before. BLACKPINK's Rosé went for a preppy black mini-dress. She paired the dress with the same black slingback heels with sheer tights she had worn before. Rosé was the woman of the hour when she stepped out of the afterparty. She paired the look with a small black handbag and black drop earrings. Her hair was styled the same as before. As she walked towards her car, she put a pair of Black sunglasses on. Waving goodbye to her fans, she left the venue.

