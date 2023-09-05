BLACKPINK's Rosé STUNS in white bridal gown at event, leaves fans astounded

BLACKPINK member Rosé attended a closed event held by Sulwhasoo and her beautiful visuals along with her dress are all over the internet. She is the brand ambassador of the skincare range and given her elegance and beauty she absolutely killed the white gown look during the recent event.

BLACKPINK's Rosé wore a white bridal gown

The BLACKPINK member is an ambassador of the luxury skincare brand, she wore a white gown matching the porcelain which was the prime element of their campaign this year. Known for her astonishing beauty the Gone singer wore a white wedding gown at the headquarters of Amore Pacific on September 4. The dress came from the bridal collection by the Italian designer Giambattista Valli from the 2021 Love Collection. She posed in front of the white porcelain vase in her mesmerizing gown. Previously Rosé wore a backless black gown quite different from this year, her astonishing visuals were enough for fans to fall for her. Many fans came forward on the internet with their proposals asking for the singer's hand in marriage.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé were spotted at an art exhibition event in Seoul. Although the two were not seen together, the fans were happy to see the girls enjoying the event with many other celebrities. Jisoo was seen sitting at the same table as V of BTS. Moving on to the group's upcoming activities, the girls are gearing up for their Seoul concert. The K-pop sensation is all set for their upcoming finale concert series in September in South Korea. The group began their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR, a year back right after dropping the album BORN PINK. They will be holding two concerts on September 16 and 17. Available for public sale on September 1st at 7 PM (KST), the concert tickets seemed to be sold out. As a member, Jisoo tried to buy tickets online through her mobile phone to give them away to lucky fans. However, despite her efforts all the seats turned gray. The gray seats meant that there were no more tickets for sale, however, Jisoo spent time talking to over 92 fans regarding the tickets on the Weverse app.

