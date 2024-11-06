BLACKPINK’s Rosé surpasses BTS’ Jungkook making history as K-pop idol with highest monthly listeners on Spotify

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has been making headlines recently following the release of her single APT. featuring Bruno Mars. She has achieved multiple milestones, particularly on the global streaming platform Spotify. Moreover, the artist has set a new record for the highest monthly listeners for a K-pop idol on the platform, surpassing BTS’ Jungkook.

On November 6, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé made history by becoming the K-pop idol with the highest monthly listeners on Spotify. The artist managed to garner a whopping 41.4 million listeners on the platform. Despite not releasing a full-length album, the singer accomplished this feat with just three songs: APT. featuring Bruno Mars, On The Ground, and Gone. Furthermore, Rosé surpassed BTS’ Jungkook, who had a total of 40.7 million monthly listeners.

Previously, Rosé earned another achievement with APT., grabbing the top spot on the Global Spotify chart and becoming the first K-pop female soloist to do so. The song accumulated a total of 238 million streams on the platform within just a few days of its release. Additionally, the song’s official music video surpassed 100 million views in less than a week, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat.

The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. It has also achieved the prestigious Prefect All-Kill, which only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024.

