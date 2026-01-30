BLACKPINK’s Rosé to become first K-pop soloist performing at Grammy Awards with triple nomination

Another day, another iconic Rosé update. The BLACKPINK member is slowly taking over the world, and she’s doing so while creating history. On January 29 local time, the Grammy Awards shared a happy update. The 28-year-old would be performing at the upcoming awards night this weekend. This moment is particularly massive for fans of the singer owing to her being the first-ever K-pop soloist to do so.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé locks big Grammys night moment

Rosé will make history this week, and we’re all waiting for it. Set to become the first solo K-pop star to perform at the Recording Academy’s biggest night of the year, the BLACKPINK member has been announced as one of the most-awaited performers of the show. She will join the likes of previously confirmed names, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Clipse, Pharrell Williams, sombr, The Marías, Andrew Watt, Brandy Clark, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Lukas Nelson, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Slash, and Tyler, The Creator.

The Grammy Awards social media accounts shared the following update: “Rosé is about to bloom on the GRAMMY stage. Catch @roses_are_rosie at the 2026 GRAMMYS Sunday, Feb. 1 on @cbstv and @paramountplus at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.” Fans immediately flooded the comments section with excitement for her performance. The songstress is expected to perform her global hit APT., which is originally a collaboration with Bruno Mars, however it is not known whether he will join her on stage.

Becoming a three-time nominated act, Rosé has managed to land a nod in two of the Big Four categories, Song of the Year and Record of the Year, at this year’s Grammys. She is the first female K-pop soloist to do so. Her other nomination includes the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award, which KATSEYE is also up for, alongside being a Best New Artist nominee.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

