BLACKPINK’s Rosé to renew contract with YG Entertainment? Agency comments on rumors

BLACKPINK’s member Rosé will possibly remain with YG Entertainment and renew her contract according to rumours. Rosé is the Australian member of the group and debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 with the song BOOMBAYAH. Since then the group has received global recognition and appreciation. On September 21 the agency gave a statement about the matter.

Rosé rumoured to renew contract

As reported by Seoul Sports on September 21, BLACKPINK member Rosé is said to have decided to re-sign her exclusive contract with YG Entertainment while Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa are reported to have decided to move on and join other agencies. The report also mentioned that the company is negotiating with the members to promote the group for six months in a year. As more and more rumours circulate about the whole situation, fans are getting anxious about their favourite group’s future.

BLACKPINK just finished their world tour BORN PINK on September 17 and their last comeback was a year ago with the full album of the same name. Rosé made her solo debut under the label with her album R in March 2021.

YG Entertainment’s statement

Stories and rumours surrounding the girl’s contract are floating everywhere. YG Entertainment denied the rumours and made a statement on September 21 that nothing has been confirmed yet and negotiations are still under process.

Earlier this week there was talk that Lisa is likely to drop out of YG Entertainment and that the idol has been offered millions of dollars by various international companies one of them also being from Thailand, her native country. There was also gossip about potential investors for Jisoo as the artist was the lead in the K-drama Snowdrop. These rumours were also contradicted by the company.

BLACKPINK is an integral part of the YG family. They are megastars and as stories not renewing contracts with the company circulated, the stocks fell by 9% which is a clear indication of their star power. Whatever decisions are made between the artists and the company will be an important step for both parties. Whether BLACKPINK stays with their current company or decides to get into a contract with different companies, it is likely that they will take part in group activities.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa leaving YG Entertainment due to other offers? Agency responds