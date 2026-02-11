BLACKPINK’s Rosé turns 29: Here’s how Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa celebrated APT hitmaker’s birthday

BLACKPINK members have come together to celebrate Rosé’s latest birthday. The Rosie hitmaker turned 29 on February 11, 2026, and her teammates dropped their sweet wishes for her with unseen photos and warm words. The singer engaged her fans in a scavenger hunt around the city and gave away free goodies to them to commemorate her birthday.

BLACKPINK celebrates Rosé’s 29th trip around the sun

The BLACKPINK girlies all came in to cheer for Rosé’s big day on February 11. Jennie said, “Happy birthday to our Rosie, have the best day. Love you” with a bunch of exclamation points expressing her excitement beside a cake and white heart emoji. She shared a new selfie of the two, seemingly taken backstage at the girls’ concert. Similarly, Jisoo also shared a photo of herself with the birthday girl, writing, “Happy birthday chaeng (Park Chaeyoung is her Korean name) I’m always thankful and I love you.”

Last but not least, Lisa shared a photo of them in extravagant fits posing in front of a green screen, with the caption, “They say our Chaeng-ie has turned 29. HBD to my no. 1 girl (referencing her popular song) Love you rosie.” The toxic till the end singer reshared the posts on her Instagram with messages full of gratitude to her teammates.

Check out their full wishes and never-before-seen photos below.

Meanwhile, Rosé recently became the first K-pop soloist to perform the opening stage at the prestigious 2026 Grammy Awards, where she was up for three wins. Though the star went home empty-handed at the event, she ended up winning the hearts of many with her APT performance alongside collaborator and friend, Bruno Mars.

Marking her first-time nominations at the Recording Academy event, she was in the running for two of the Big Four categories. APT earned nods in the Song of the Year as well as the Record of the Year categories, alongside becoming a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominee.

