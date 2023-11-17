BLACKPINK’s Rosé unveils mesmerizing preview images for 2024 Season's Greetings with HANK

Unexpectedly, Rosé from BLACKPINK delighted her fans earlier this month by revealing plans for her 2024 season’s greetings, which will prominently feature her pet dog, Hank. Today, the Hard to Love singer unveiled a sneak peek of the images for the upcoming 2024 Season's Greeting. The anticipation among fans is palpable, with excitement building over the extraordinary appearance of both Rosé and Hank captured in the preview images.

BLACKPINK's Rosé preview images

BLACKPINK's “Golden Voice” vocalist Rosé has once again captivated the hearts of fans worldwide with the release of breathtaking preview images for her 2024 Season's Greetings. In the images, we can see her adorned in a black and white off-shoulder dress with a bow. The dress compliments her blonde hair color with two small braids in black ribbon.

She is seen sitting in a luxurious dining room filled with vintage-looking cutleries. She is sitting on the chair with her beloved pet dog Hank. In another image, we can see Rosé in a white long netted ballroom skirt and slip-on crop top with a few green petal designs on it. She is facing the fireplace in the living room of a vintage woody house. The room is filled with beautiful vases, candles, and plants running around the walls. We can see Hank also lying beside Rosé looking cute and calm.

About Rosé

Roseanne Park, aka Rosé, is a distinguished South Korean artist and a prominent member of BLACKPINK. Born in Auckland, New Zealand, she later moved to Melbourne, Australia. Rosé's entertainment journey began with her YG Entertainment audition in Sydney, Australia, leading to her move to South Korea. Debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016, she quickly gained global acclaim. In 2021, her solo album - R -, featuring tracks like Gone and On the Ground, solidified her as a noteworthy soloist. Her notable appearance at the Met Gala in September 2021 further established her as one of the pioneering female K-pop idols at the prestigious event.

