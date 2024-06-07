BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s challenge for Jisoo’s FLOWER surpasses 278 million views becoming highest-ever by K-pop act on TikTok

BLACKPINK’s Rosé set a new record as her TikTok challenge gets the most views among any other videos by K-pop acts on the Platform. With this, not only did she attain a new milestone but she also shattered her own previously-set record on TikTok.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé bags highest view count for any K-pop act on TikTok

On June 7, Rosé’s challenge video for bandmate Jisoo’s solo FLOWER racked up a whopping 278.1 million views on TikTok. With this impressive feat, she now has the most-viewed video on TikTok among other K-pop artists.

Following the release of Jisoo’s FLOWER, Rosé showed her support towards her bandmate by doing a TikTok challenge for the song. She posted the video in April 2023 and it quickly went viral and reached 255 million views by November.

In addition, the BLACKPINK member breaks her own record attained with the viral ‘jiggle jiggle’ challenge that now has surpassed 273.6 million views.

Posted in 2023, this ‘jiggle jiggle’ challenge featuring Jennie and Lisa alongside Rosé, also became a sensation, with fans flocking over TikTok to get a glimpse of the trio’s ‘poker faces’.

Truly, Rosé’s influence on TikTok is undeniably superior.

More about BLACKPINK members on TikTok

BLACKPINK’s Rosé officially joined TikTok in 2021 and since then the singer has amassed millions of followers and likes. Recently, Lisa followed suit becoming the second member of the K-pop sensation to join the popular platform.

Without 2 hours and 18 minutes, the LALISA singer managed to garner 1 million followers, overtaking BTS’ Guinness record who achieved the count 3 hours 31 minutes after joining TikTok. In her TikTok account, she has also teased new solo music that fans are eagerly looking forward to.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members now have the three most-viewed videos by K-pop act on TikTok, with Rosé’s FLOWER, Jiggle Jiggle, and Jisoo’s dance performance for her solo that achieved 250.5 million views.

Catch up on Rosé's latest activities

Alongside other members, Rosé also expired her individual contract with YG Entertainment, while continuing to be with the agency solely for group activities. Though the other three members have since established their own agencies to pursue solo activities, she hasn’t announced anything despite much speculation.

The GONE singer has currently been keeping busy with her numerous editorials for magazines and brands.

