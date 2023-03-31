BLACKPINK's rumored White House performance was politely denied by the South Korean President's Office

On March 31 KST, the South Korean President's Office issued a formal press statement denying that BLACKPINK had been invited to perform during Yook Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee's visit to the White House. The rumors had spread quickly among fans after a report claimed that BLACKPINK would be performing at the event, which is scheduled to take place later this month.

The Rumors and Speculations

The South Korean President, Yook Suk Yeol, and first lady, Kim Keon Hee, have received an invitation from the American President, Joe Biden, and the first lady, Jill Biden, for a formal state visit to Washington D.C. on April 26. Reports from various media outlets had previously claimed that Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK were suggested to perform together during the state dinner following the diplomatic visit in April. However, subsequent reports stated that the chief of South Korea's National Security Council failed to pass on the suggestion to Yook Suk Yeol, potentially causing tension between the U.S. and South Korea.

Official Denial by the South Korean President's Office

The South Korean President's office has issued a statement to address the media speculation, stating that "the reported performance that has been circulating in the media is not included in the itinerary for the upcoming state visit." putting an end to the speculation, issuing a formal statement that categorically denied BLACKPINK's involvement in the upcoming event.

Disappointment among Fans

Fans of BLACKPINK have expressed their disappointment over the news. Despite the denial by the South Korean President's Office, BLACKPINK remains one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world, with a huge global fan following. The group's music and performances have earned them a massive following, and they are often touted as one of the biggest success stories in the history of K-pop.

On March 31, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her most anticipated solo debut with ‘FLOWER’ of the album ‘ME’ marking all the members of the group's solo debuts. The news fans got disappointed due to the news however, with the release of FLOWER all have been occupied, streaming and sending love to Jisoo and other members.

