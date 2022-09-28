BLACKPINK’s Shut Down joins Pink Venom on Billboard Hot100; Captures albums chart with Born Pink

Among others, the song has managed to rank No.1 on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, extending their own record previously made by ‘Pink Venom’ for K-pop songs to simultaneously rank No.1 on both lists in 2022. ‘Shut Down’ also scored a No.1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

BLACKPINK ’s comeback has been a successful return and here are the many reasons why. According to the latest Billboard charts, for the week of October 1, title track ‘ Shut Down ’ has debuted on an impressive rank on the Hot100 chart. Grabbing the No.25 spot, it joined their pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ on the chart that has been going strong for 5 weeks now, and went up to settle on the No.57 position this time.

Earlier in the week, it was noted that ‘Born Pink’ debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart, a first from the girl group, making them the only female K-pop act so far to achieve the feat and the first all-female group since 2008. Moreover, the album has found itself acing the Top Album Sales, the Top Current Album Sales, and the Tastemaker Albums charts.

With so many achievements, it was only natural that BLACKPINK was the most hyped act of the week as they once again were No.1 on the Artist 100 chart, their second time doing so. The quartet is breaking and creating new records as can be expected from one of the most well-known musical acts of the world.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Rosé display their beautiful visuals as they leave for Paris Fashion Week