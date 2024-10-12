BLACKPINK’s single Jennie’s Mantra tops U.S. iTunes chart; only female K-pop artist to do so in 2024

BLACKPINK’s Jennie made her much-anticipated comeback with a new single titled Mantra and took the world by storm. Soon after its release, the song managed to grab top spots in the worldwide iTunes chart. It is extremely well-received by fans, which goes on to prove her undeniable popularity.

On October 12, 2024, the data of the iTunes chart was released, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Mantra grabbed the top spots. Released on October 11, 2024, the song immediately went viral on social media platforms and managed to dominate the charts worldwide. It ranked no. 1 in 47 different countries, including the U.S., Brazil, Singapore, Mexico, the Philippines, and more.

Moreover, Mantra is currently the only song by a female K-pop soloist to grab the top spot in the U.S. iTunes chart so far in 2024. This proves the artist’s growing popularity in the country and across the world.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose with BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and is now one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member of her group to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO. The artist also released the single You & Me in 2023, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour. Later, a performance video was released for the track.

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local chart. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls.