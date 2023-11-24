BLACKPINK's THE ALBUM hits 1,000 days on Worldwide iTunes Chart; first ever in K-pop history

THE ALBUM by BLACKPINK, released in October 2020, redefines K-pop and South Korean music history. This pivotal record, their inaugural full studio album in South Korea and third overall, artfully merges diverse genres like pop, R&B, hip-hop, EDM, and trap. It's a testament to the group's versatility and artistic evolution.

THE ALBUM by BLACKPINK achieves a historic 1,000 days on the Global iTunes Chart, a first in K-pop history

BLACKPINK, the powerhouse in K-pop, continues to etch their indelible mark on the music industry with their groundbreaking October 2020 release, THE ALBUM. This record stands as a monumental achievement in their career, serving as their inaugural full studio album in South Korea and their third overall.

What sets THE ALBUM apart is its seamless fusion of diverse musical genres, from the infectious beats of pop to the soulful rhythms of R&B, the energetic vibes of hip-hop, the pulsating tones of EDM, and the edgy elements of trap. This sonic tapestry highlights BLACKPINK's unparalleled versatility and illuminates their evolution as artists.

Beyond its musical brilliance, THE ALBUM serves as a canvas that reveals a newfound maturity within BLACKPINK. The tracks delve deep into a spectrum of emotions, reflecting the experiences of young women navigating through life's myriad stages. It's an introspective journey that resonates with listeners, offering glimpses into the complexities of existence.

Undoubtedly, THE ALBUM shattered records upon its release, catapulting BLACKPINK's fame to unprecedented heights. However, its significance extends beyond mere statistics. It unraveled a more mature facet of the group, showcasing their growth not just as performers but as individuals with stories to share.

Now, as it celebrates an astounding 1,000 days on the Worldwide iTunes Albums Chart, THE ALBUM secures its place in history once more. It emerges as the sole album by a K-pop act to achieve this momentous milestone, reaffirming BLACKPINK's enduring popularity and their profound impact on a global scale.

King Charles III recognizes BLACKPINK at the South Korea-UK State Banquet for their contributions to addressing global challenges

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa graced the South Korea-UK State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 21, alongside South Korea's President and the UK's First Lady. Attending as advocates for global issues and the UK's COP26, they caught the eye of King Charles III. The King praised their dedication to environmental sustainability, acknowledging their role as ambassadors for COP26 and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Amid contract speculations post-YG Entertainment, two members reportedly agreed to continue group activities, while negotiations persist for an exclusive deal.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: YG Entertainment denies BLACKPINK's non-exclusive group contract renewal, says negotiations underway