BLACKPINK's The Girls is now available as a digital single on all streaming platforms; DETAILS inside

BLACKPINK announced the release of its much anticipated single The Girls a few days back. The Girls has now been released as a digital single for fans globally across all streaming platforms. The Girls was originally an original soundtrack (OST) for BLACKPINK’S mobile game BLACKPINK THE GAME. The K-pop group released The Girls exclusively in the mobile game along with a music video premiere in the game itself.

BLACKPINK'S THE GIRLS is out now as a digital single

BLACKPINK’S The Girls which is an original soundtrack for their mobile game BLACKPINK THE GAME premiered exclusively in the game. The song also had a music video premiere launched in the game for the game users. The music video showed different game characters of BLACKPINK members performing a choreography on the song. When the song was released in the app, it received immense love and praise from the fans globally. Some held it as the song of the year and others remarked that BLACKPINK is in their own league. YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’S agency was quick to announce the release of The Girls as a digital single outside the game for the fans.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

BLACKPINK THE GAME, a mobile game developed by BLACKPINK in collaboration with TakeOne Company, was released in May 2023. The game has garnered popularity among the group’s fans. BLACKPINK will now be moving towards the final stage of their BORN PINK World Tour. The final concert will be held in Gocheok Sky Dome, the largest indoor concert hall in South Korea. BLACKPINK becomes the first ever female K-pop artist in history to headline this venue. The finale concerts will take place on September 16 & 17, wrapping up their almost a year-long record-breaking sold-out World Tour in Seoul. Gocheok Sky Dome can accommodate around 22,000 people and is said to be one the largest concert halls. The tickets for the same will go live for sale on August 28. BLACKPINK will be bidding adieu to the World Tour by celebrating the ending with their domestic fans from whom they have been away for almost 11 months due to the tour.

