BLACKPINK’s THE GIRLS to release in August? Fans speculate as BLACKPINK THE GAME drops new teaser

TakeOne Company intends to release the music video for the new OST THE GIRLS of BLACKPINK THE GAME in the game for the first time in August. They also said that the second big update to the training puzzle SNG BLACKPINK THE GAME was done and that new content was released. In this update, New photocard A Midsummer Night's Dream, New Multi Timetable mode is made, limited season ensemble Marine Look and movement Lovesick Girls. The identities of the new character costumes and motions will be made public. The members dance to the song in the game version shown in the MV teaser.

BLACKPINK’s THE GIRLS MV in BLACKPINK THE GAME:

The fans also say that the MV will only be shown in the game first so unless someone downloads the game, they won’t be able to see the music video. The actual MV with the BLACKPINK members has not been confirmed yet but the game characters will definitely be dancing to the addicting tune of THE GIRLS. The photocard theme for the recently added BLACKPINK THE GAME is A Midsummer Night's Dream, which is a summer-themed pictorial and video shot solely for the game. On the off chance that you utilize a photocard in a riddle, the users can appreciate top quality video content, giving people an alternate encounter. Black Queen, a new costume for each member, five new motions from the Emotion Shop, and a new event to celebrate the update are also included.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

After approximately five years and one month since it was released on June 15, 2018, YG Entertainment said that their music video for the single DDU-DU DDU-DU has exceeded 2.1 billion views on YouTube, which is a record. Because of the consistent love of worldwide music fans, DDU-DU DDU-DU is breaking its own record for the first, most noteworthy, and most views on a K-pop group's music video on YouTube. DDU-DU DDU-DU, the title track of BLACKPINK's mini album SQUARE UP, became famous with an addictive chorus and fun dance that looked like shooting a gun with two hands, positioning first on the planet's most-viewed K-pop music video in 2018.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom, NewJeans’ ETA featured during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Pre-Show