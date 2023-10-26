BLACKPINK's Whistle chosen as first song for Korean World Music Culture Hall of Fame

BLACKPINK, the iconic K-pop sensation, has once again etched their name in the annals of music history. The group's chart-topping hit debut song, Whistle, has achieved an unprecedented honor as it becomes the very first song to be inducted into the prestigious Korean World Music Culture Hall of Fame. This monumental achievement celebrates the group's undeniable talent and cements their legacy as a global music icon.

BLACKPINK's Whistle the timeless hit

Debuting on August 8, 2016, as part of BLACKPINK's debut single album Square One, Whistle, served as a foundational pillar in driving the group to international prominence, and it's now back in the spotlight, much to the joy of fans, as it earns renowned accolades.

Whistle is a minimalist drum and bass rhythm that is complemented by a booming and exotic hip-hop-inspired melody. In a brilliant homage to its namesake, the song artfully weaves together an array of instruments, incorporating beats and whistles. Its original sound and distinct approach struck a deep chord with both consumers and reviewers, gaining unanimous praise from music industry experts.

Furthermore, Whistle quickly accumulated impressive streaming and sales figures across several music platforms, solidifying its status as one of the year's highlight releases, a distinction that Billboard magazine was the first to confer upon a debut group in the industry's history.

Watch BLACKPINK's Whistle

Reign in the K-pop universe

BLACKPINK's ascent to international stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. The group, consisting of Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, has won hearts worldwide with their captivating music and powerful performances. The Korean Federation of Copyright Societies has chosen Whistle as the pioneering song to be inducted into the Korean World Music Culture Hall of Fame. This distinguished honour attests to BLACKPINK's continuing influence and the indelible mark left by Whistle on the global musical stage.

Their timeless music continues to inspire and connect with fans from every corner of the globe. This induction not only celebrates Whistle but also solidifies BLACKPINK's status as pioneer in the K-pop universe. As they continue to break records and create history, it's clear that BLACKPINK's journey is far from over, and their legacy in the world of music is bound to shine ever brighter in the years to come.

