BLACKPINK's YouTube channel crosses 93 million subscribers extending the record

BLACKPINK, the K-pop girl group under YG Entertainment never ceases to amaze with their music and achievements. The girl group has now achieved a new milestone as their YouTube channel has surpassed 93 million followers. The four-women-led K-pop girl group continues to roll in music that breaks records.

BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel surpasses 93 million subscribers

BLACKPINK, the K-pop girl group formed by YG Entertainment debuted in 2016. The group consists of four members: Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie. BLACKPINK has been considered one of the most influential K-pop groups riding the Hallyu as a formidable force.

BLACKPINK has crossed 93 million subscribers on YouTube extending their record and adding to their studded list of accomplishments. Music videos of Kill This Love and How You Like That had set records for most viewed videos within 24 hours at the time of their release. Their song DDU-DU DDU-DU established them in the K-pop scene and earned them many accolades. BLACKPINK is the most-followed and viewed musical artist on YouTube.

Look back at BLACKPINK’s videos that crossed a Billion views on YouTube

BLACKPINK is unexcelled when it comes to fan-following. They are the most viewed and followed musical artists in the world on YouTube. The group has been breaking records throughout their career.

The music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU has over 2.1 billion views, a pop-rap song with fierce visuals with the leading ladies being a force of confidence and power. Kill This Love with 1.9 billion views follows behind. The electropop song again is filled with a strong feeling driving it. Driven by the decision to end and put an end to toxic relationships which are nothing but a shackle that kill us from the inside

BOOMBAYAH with 1.6 billion views is an electro-pop dance track with hip-hop and club sounds with a powerful background score and strong vocals. With fun and yet female power lyrics, the song follows BLACKPINK’s ammo.

How You Like That Dance Performance Video with 1.5 billion views and 1.2 billion views on the official video comes in hot. Strong, fearless women who own the world are BLACKPINK’s ammo that sets them apart. Following the fearless women's line, How You Like That, an EDM, trap, hip hop, and club track is about not being faltered by hard situations and coming back up stronger and facing the world head-on.

Last but not least, As If It’s Your Last with 1.3 billion views is a synth-pop, house, reggae, and moombahton song singing of loving as it’s your last chance at love. Living in the moment and enjoying it to the fullest cause we never know how long it will last.

BLACKPINK’s songs are always a powerhouse. So, let’s keep a look out for the new music.

