BLACKSWAN announces departure of Judy and Young Heun as they graduate from the girl group

On July 31, DR Music, the agency responsible for the management of girl group BLACKSWAN announced the departure of members Judy and Young Heun from their lineup. According to their statement, the two members have graduated from the group as they decided to take a different path for fulfilling their dreams.

Moreover, the two Korean artists will now be continuing as Koh Young Heun and Kim Da Hye in the future. According to the company, a new system of introduction and graduation has been established since the formation of BLACKSWAN which is how 2 new members in the form of Gabi and Sriya were introduced earlier this year. For the time being, the group will continue as a quartet with Fatou, Leia, Gabi and Sriya. Judy and Young Heun first joined BLACKSWAN in 2020 as members of the original lineup.

Check out the full official announcement below.

“Hello, we're DR Music.

First of all, we'd like to thank Lumina for always supporting BLACKSWAN

Young Heun and Judy, who have been members of BLACKSWAN since their debut, are graduating from BLACKSWAN today.

Since it's such a heart breaking decision, it is difficult for all the staff of DR Music to deliver such a message to you.

We had several discussions with Young Heun and Judy about the future over the past few months, but Young Heun and Judy decided to take a different path to fulfill their new dreams, and we also decided to respect their moves.

They debuted as BLACKSWAN in 2020 and have been working diligently from the beginning until now for the past two years, and now they are returning as Koh Young Heun and Kim Da Hye.

BLACKSWAN has been operating by introduction and graduation system from the initial planning stage. That's how Gabi and Sriya from the first generation of Cygnus Project recently joined the group. We are happy to continue presenting various talented people from globe to you through these projects.

BLACKSWAN will be participating schedules with four existing members for a while.

Since it's an important issue, we sincerely apologize for the delay in updating to make a careful decision and for causing concern to the fans. Lastly, please support the BLACKSWAN members and Young Heun and Judy who graduated.

Thank you.

DR Music”

