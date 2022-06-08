BLACKSWAN introduces its new members; India's first K-pop idol SRIYA and Brazil's GABI

Girl group BLACKSWAN’s social media account has officially introduced the two new members! On June 8, BLACKSWAN’s official Instagram uploaded two posts, introducing the latest members joining the girl group’s lineup: SRIYA from India and GABI from Brazil.

Check out the post captioned “New member of Blackswan, GABI”, below:

Check out the post captioned “New member of Blackswan, SRIYA”, below:

In 2021, BLACKSWAN’s agency DR Music Entertainment carried out global auditions to find the new 5th member of the girl group. Out of 4000 people who auditioned, four finalists were selected, and only two were the finalists who were flown out to South Korea to officially start their training period: SRIYA (also known as Shreya Lenka) from Odisha, India, and GABI (Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin) from Brazil.

Although only one new member was to be chosen to join BLACKSWAN, on May 26, DR Music Entertainment officially announced that both SRIYA and GABI will be joining the girl group as its newest members. The agency had shared, “Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of blackswan after participating the global audition program for last 6 months. With their debut, we will be back with the new blackswan.”

With this, SRIYA becomes the first Indian K-pop idol, and along with GABI, the two have become the first generation of DR Music Entertainment’s ‘Cygnus’ project. According to the agency, “‘Cygnus', which means constellation of swan, is a project to discover and to train trainees to become stars like the Cygnus.”

BLACKSWAN first debuted as RANIA in 2011, and reformed to BP RANIA in 2016, before rebranding to BLACKSWAN in 2016. Currently, BLACKWAN consists of six members: Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, Leia, SRIYA, and GABI.

