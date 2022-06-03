BLACKSWAN’s Sriya Lenka ‘represents the spirit of the youth of New India’ says Union Education Minister

On June 3, BLACKSWAN’s new member Sriya Lenka flew back to India and met with the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bhubaneshwar Airport. He said, “Glad to have met her at the Bhubaneswar airport today. Sriya represents the spirit of the youth of New India who are not afraid to venture into uncharted territories. Wishing Sriya all the best. May she charm the world and further roll the K-pop juggernaut.”

Recently, it was confirmed that Sriya Lenka will be joining as one of the newest members of the diverse girl group from DR Music. She was revealed as one of the top trainees a couple of months ago, leaving the Indian fans extremely happy that an Indian will be part of the global industry! Known for her smooth moves and incredible covers, Sriya Lenka is an extremely talented individual.

She has trained in Odissi, a classical dance form from Odisha and is a yoga practitioner. After coming across the global auditions on social media, she applied and went through and eventually flew to Seoul to train with the rest of the global trainees, making her place in the popular group.

BLACKSWAN is a South Korean girl group formed by DR Music formerly known as RANIA and BP RANIA, that debuted in 2011 with the extended play ‘Teddy Riley, the First Expansion In Asia’ and its single, ‘Dr Feel Good’. Blackswan has gone through numerous lineup changes throughout its career. As of June 2022, the group consists of Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, Leia, Gabi and Sriya.

