BLACKSWAN to release Cat & Mouse music video; pay tribute to Odisha train accident victims, and more

BLACKSWAN, a global girl group will be releasing a music video for their song Cat & Mouse on September 6 and a new song titled A World Without Pain along with hosting a charity auction to pay tribute to the victims of the train accident that took place in Odisha. Both the songs will be included in the extended version of their album 'That Karma - Pop Edition'.

About Cat & Mouse and A World Without Pain

Cat & Mouse, a minimalist bass-driven track, talks about the love and fun that is shown by the cat and the mouse. The song reflects BLACKSWAN's artistic side along with a rap section that reflects how multi-talented the group is. The music video is directed by Sagan Lee of ZANYBROS, one of the most famous music video productions in South Korea. They have directed almost all of BLACKSWAN's music videos since their debut. A World Without Pain is a new song by BLACKSWAN that aims to share and comfort the sadness existing in the world in order to create a better one. Since India is Sriya's home country and Odisha is the state where the music video for Karma was filmed, it became all the more important for her to do something for Odisha where the train accident occurred. The group collaborated with the Million Dreams producing team to make a memorial song and simultaneously hold a charity auction.

About the charity auction & BLACKSWAN's future plans

The charity auction by BLACKSWAN will be held via a rare collection auction platform called COLLEXX (auction.collexx.io). The details for the same will be announced after the album release. All the profits from the charity auction will be donated to the state of Odisha with the help of the Indian Embassy in South Korea and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The items for auction include their new album 'That Karma - Pop Edition' and their album cover outfits from 'That Karma' signed by the BLACKSWAN members. Sriya shared that she was heartbroken to hear the news about the incident and felt sorry but she is grateful that she could help through her music.

BLACKSWAN is garnering attention from K-pop fans because they are a K-pop girl group composed of all foreign members. They recently performed at the Water Bomb Festival and aim to start their overseas promotions in Southeast Asia and the United States starting in October. DR Music, BLACKSWAN's agency, shared that the members who are from different parts of the world aim to become a global girl group and convey all the love they have received from the fans.

