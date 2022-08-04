BLACKSWAN's rapper Fatou to go solo with first mixtape 'PWAPF'

Girl group BLACKSWAN's rapper Fatou is not stopping anytime soon. She has found her color and is sure of spreading it around the world farther than ever. On August 4, it was revealed that Fatou will release her first digital mixtape soon! That’s right, marking her solo debut, Fatou’s album ‘PWAPF’ will drop at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) on August 19.

The world of Korean music is about to get hit with a truckload of talent as Fatou will enter as a non-Korean female rapper in the scene. At 27 years of age, the Senegalese singer, rapper, dancer of global girl group BLACKSWAN will make her entry with a digital album that will run with the title track called 'Castle Key (Roll)'. The other songs on the mixtape include, 'Gucci (PWAPF)', and 'Lingo (Stunna)'.

‘PWAPF' stands for the message that the singer wishes to portray with her release, which are the initials of ‘Psycho with a Pretty Face’. Fatou wishes that ‘unexpected messages are delivered in a strong, soft, and natural manner’ through her mixtape. She has participated in writing and composing the whole album thereby further proving her growth and displaying her hidden creative skills. ‘PWAPF' is produced by Korean R&B singer-songwriter and music producer leanon.

Fatou joined BLACKSWAN on July 8, 2020, after being introduced as the fourth member of the upcoming new girl group while she made her grand debut as the first African K-pop idol on October 16, 2020. BLACKSWAN recently announced the graduation of their last two Korean members Judy and Young Heun, and revealed that the group will promote with four members for the time being.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Introduction to BLACKSWAN: Girl group members with India's first K-pop idol Sriya Lenka