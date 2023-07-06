BLACPINK’S JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd drop One Of The Girls music video for The Idol

Jennie, a member of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, is making waves in her career with her involvement in the TV show called The Idol. In this show, she stars alongside the renowned artist The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. To add to the excitement, they have released a music video for their collaboration called One of the Girls. The music video includes scenes from the show and was first revealed by The Weeknd on his Instagram Live in April. It was later previewed at Jennie's event in Seoul for her Calvin Klein Capsule collection.

One of the Girls is a seductive single that perfectly blends subtle synths, powerful bass, and a captivating trap style, complementing the lyrics. It showcases Jennie's breathy vocals, The Weeknd's signature voice, and Lily-Rose Depp's delightful vocals. This song holds special significance for Jennie as it marks her first musical contribution to the series.

In addition to One of the Girls, there will be other musical tracks released alongside episode four of The Idol, making it the most diverse episode yet. The Weeknd will also release his song, Jealous Guy, while cast members Lily-Rose Depp and Ramsey will share their track titled Fill the Void Set in the Los Angeles music industry, The Idol revolves around the love and life of Jocelyn, a pop star. The script was written and directed by Sam Levinson, known for the drama series Euphoria. The cast includes The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, and Jennie from BLACKPINK, among others.

Jennie, a member of the popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, has made a remarkable return on the Billboard charts this week with her latest song. Unlike her previous releases with her bandmates, this time Jennie collaborated with two other notable celebrities, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. With her new single titled One of the Girls, Jennie has made her debut on three charts she hasn't appeared on before. The song was recorded and released in connection with the TV show called The Idol, where Jennie is one of the stars. This program has opened up new opportunities for her and now she has achieved rankings that were previously out of her reach.

