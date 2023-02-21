BLAKCPINK’s Jisoo solo debut: YG Entertainment confirms music video shoot has begun

YG Entertainment has revealed that BLACKPINK member Jisoo has officially begun the shooting for the music video of her solo debut. She is the last member of the group to have her solo music release following Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s debuts in 2018, March 2021 and September 2021 respectively. While earlier only the confirmation of Jisoo’s solo debut caused an uproar, the new developments regarding her upcoming release have continued to maintain the fever. Being the final member from the group to go solo, high expectations have been placed on Jisoo thanks to the super successful previous three solo debuts from BLACKPINK.

On February 21, YG Entertainment shared a statement that successfully raised anticipation for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo solo debut, which is said to have surpassed the highest production cost for any music video, not just their solo projects but also group releases. Moreover, the top-level security with respect to the location, concept and more details have increased the curiosity even further. The agency said, “The music video for Jisoo’s solo track is being filmed entirely overseas in strict secrecy. It is worth anticipating as the highest production cost of all BLACKPINK videos until now was invested in it.”

About Jisoo

Born on January 3, 1995, Kim Jisoo is the official eonni of the group, receiving all the love from the younger ones. Jisoo debuted with BLACKPINK in August 2015 as one of the four members after training under YG Entertainment. She is one of the most adored K-pop idols and has received a lot of love thanks to her undeniable beauty. A singer through and through, Jisoo managed to be the first one from the quartet to debut as an actor in the popular JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop’ opposite Jung Hae In in 2022. As BLINKs (BLACKPINK’s fandom) demanded her solo music debut, the agency confirmed it with plans for an early 2023 release.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is expected to headline the upcoming edition of the Coachella music festival in April and will also be spotted at the British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park event taking place in London in July. The group is currently on their BORN PINK World Tour.