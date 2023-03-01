BLANK2Y cancels upcoming debut US tour following removal of Youngbin due to assault allegations

Trigger Warning: The following content involves mention of physical violence and assault

Boy group BLANK2Y who was supposed to go on a debut US tour starting this May has cancelled all their shows for the time being. On February 28, Keystone Entertainment shared a notice on the group’s official fancafe announcing the cancellation of the tour. They cited the recent member-related controversy as the reason behind the decision. The tour organisers also shared their own statement saying how they will monitor the situation for further rescheduling.

BLANK2Y’s cancelled tour

Keystone Entertainment’s statement does not involve the mention of a possible reschedule and only asks for understanding from the fans who have expressed their displease at this decision that will affect the other members who were not a part of Youngbin’s controversy. However, many have decided to support the rest of the members saying that they will need time to adjust and redo the choreographies following the departure of one member. Here’s what the agency said:

“Hello.

This is the in charge of the BLANK2Y fan club.

We inform you that the ‘BLANK2Y US Tour' scheduled for May 2023 has been cancelled after discussions with the organizers due to recent member-related controversies.

We sincerely apologize for announcing the cancellation to all the fans who have been waiting for BLANK2Y’s US tour and ask for your kind understanding.

Thank you.”

The company also reshared a notice from the tour organiser who confirmed the cancellation.

Allegations against Youngbin

On February 25, an anonymous post on a Korean forum caught the attention of netizens where a friend of the concerned victim shared details of an alleged assault performed by a currently active K-pop idol. According to the post, the said person physically assaulted their friend after she tried to break up with him after dating for 3 months. Accusations of strangling and threatening to break their friend’s cell phone were included in the post. The person attached blurred photos as evidence and the idol was recognised as BLANK2Y’s Youngbin. Keystone Entertainment soon shared a statement announcing Youngbin’s removal from the group and the continuation of further activities without him.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

