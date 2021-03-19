A blast from the past leaves fans shocked in Park Shin Hye's Sisyphus: The Myth; Han Tae Sul to meet Sigma

Sisyphus the Myth returns with another week that advances the plot swiftly. Here's what happened!

This week of "Sisyphus: The Myth" saw two more action-packed episodes with people saving each other although it was more emotionally driven. The present and future come closer as everything begins to piece together.

A moment of relaxation

Finally the leads get a moment to relax before things go haywire again. It's Kang Seo Hae's birthday and Han Tae Sul decides they need a break. We accompany them to have fun on a trip to the amusement park. Han Tae Sul has booked a villa in Hawaii (he's never letting go of that place) to celebrate the world not ending. How sweet!

Blast from the Past (or Future)

We get some flashbacks, in a way, to what happened to the Kangs when "the world ended". In October 2020, Kang Seo Hae is in a car with her parents when missiles rip everything apart. A traumatised man, believing Kang Seo Hae to be his daughter, starts fighting with mother Kang. Already injured, she sacrifices herself to protect her daughter and her husband.

At The Control Bureau

Kang Seo Hae was captured by The Control Bureau, a tip from Sigma, and injected with a fluid that would break down her genetics. Two more injections and she would become a ghost. She's flitting around two timelines and would disappear in two days.

Softie Mr Park

An advanced team came to the past and each member with their own missions. We know three of the members - Mr Park, Kim Agnes and Sigma. He frees all the inmates captured by The Control Bureau, shoots the security and essentially helps them escape. He also explains to Han Tae Sul about Kang Seo Hae's condition.

Kim Seo Jin

Kim Seo Jin aids their escape and then promptly tells Sigma their whereabouts. Turns out Chairman Kim is dead but the family is still being blackmailed. With a weird twist of fate, Kim Seo Jin was a part of the advanced team with Mr Park. And she is none other than Kim Agnes who created the drug that Kang Seo Hae has been infected with.

We meet Choi Jae Sun again as he pretends to be Kim Seung Bok. How were none of the hospital staff aware of how the CEO of Quantum and Time looks like? Surely someone must have seen him on the news. Moreover, both of them look nothing alike. But even ignoring all of that, The Control Bureau was located in the basement of that busy hospital. Wouldn't anyone find the all men in suits coming and leaving strange? What if someone, accidentally, stumbled down to the basement? In episode 10, we learn that original and the downloaded can't coexist. So how does this correlate with sending an item back? And what about the people? If the original and its present-day counterpart come close or touch, will they fade out of existence and become one? Would it cause a huge temporal paradox or has everything always existed in this way?

The action-packed episodes with the intriguing twists and turns and the stunning cast is a very good reason to come back to the series, especially with all the helping hands that pop up at very convenient times. However, the frequent jumps in the timelines does tend to cause a bit of a headache.

Are you watching Sisyphus: The Myth? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Netflix

