Blind Second Teaser OUT: Ok Taecyeon, Jung Eunji & Ha Seok Jin gear up to find the culprit

Ok Taecyeon , Ha Seokjin and Jung Eunji set out to find the perpetrator wearing the mask of an ordinary citizen. The released video announces the start of the case with the sound of someone's harsh breathing, along with the appearance of homicide detective Ryu Seong Jun (Ok Taecyeon) searching for the scene that has become a chaos. In order to uncover the truth of the case, a public participation trial is held and a jury is gathered, but the sense of veteran detective Ryu Seong Jun keeps turning towards them.

Following Ryu Seong Jun's meaningful reasoning, "Something is strange, the jurors", the appearance of the jurors gathered at the public participation trial is revealed, drawing attention. Among the nine jury members who seem only ordinary, including social worker Jo Eun Gi (Jung Eunji), it is curious who the suspicious person that aroused Ryu Seong Jun's suspicions is.

Ryu Seong Jun's older brother Ryu Seong Hoon (Ha Seok Jin) is also keen to find out the real culprit hiding in the courtroom, saying, "I will take responsibility for the trial." Attention is focused on whether the real criminal is really hiding among the jury as his younger brother Ryu Seong Jun is convinced that “the culprit is in it”. On the other hand, suspicious circumstances hidden throughout the teaser video are captured, raising doubts. From juror Jo Eun Gi, who seems to be staring straight at the bloody victim, to the black hand that puts pictures as if setting a target, meaningful clues stimulate dangerous imagination.

In addition, the phrase '9 jurors, there is a monster in them' adds to the tension. It leaves a lot of question marks as to the identity of the monster hiding in the solemn court wearing the mask of an ordinary citizen. As such, 'Blind' is raising interest through the second teaser video announcing the revision of the public participation trial to reveal the truth of the serial murder case. Therefore, the first broadcast of 'Blind', which contains a clue to solve the case hidden in the fog, is more awaited.

