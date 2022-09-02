Blind Trailer and Poster: Ok Taecyeon, Jung Eunji and Ha Seok Jin take on an extremely dangerous mission

In tvN's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Blind', which will be broadcast for the first time on the 16th, you can see at a glance the details of the jury invited to the murder trial, including detective Ryu Sung Jun (Ok Taecyeon), judge Ryu Sung Hoon (Ha Seok Jin), and social worker Jo Eun Gi (Jung Eunji). A special poster was released.

The released poster shows the nine members of the jury, including the brothers Ryu Sung Jun and Ryu Sung Hoon, and Jo Eun Gi, who were caught up in the death trial. In addition to the judge Ryu Sung Hoon who was in charge of the trial with the passionate detective Ryu Sung Jun who arrested the suspect in the so-called Joker murder case, the nine jurors who attended the trial were also targeted by the serial killer.

In particular, this special poster stimulates curiosity as it is produced with the concept of a 'mug shot', which means a face photo taken during detention to identify the criminal. Here, simple personal information including the face, name, and age of each person is included, making them all look like suspects, and at the same time raising suspicion that the real criminal is a 'target profile' created to easily identify his target.

In the midst of this, the phrase 'why were they invited to the murder trial' draws attention among the photos. It is unclear why they should be the target of a murderer, as they are jury members who have lived a supremely normal life. The whole story of the case raises the question of why serial killers want to kill them.

On the other hand, the fact that a monster was hiding among the jury was revealed through the previously released teaser video, and many speculations are pouring into the identity of the criminal hiding in the fog wearing an ordinary mask. It raises curiosity about who the serial killer's first target is, and who among them is a monster with a flashing blade against an ordinary jury. 'Blind' has a special poster that contains information about nine jurors, including social worker Jo Eun Gi, along with Ryu Sung Jun and Ryu Sung Hoon, who entered the murder trial.

