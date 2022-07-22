BLINKs get ready for BLACKPINK’s ‘Ready To Love’ special performance in virtual concert for game collaboration

BLINKs get ready for a fresh look at BLACKPINK’s music. On July 22, it was revealed that BLACKPINK will sequentially begin its course of action for Asia, Europe, Africa and more for its upcoming ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT: [THE VIRTUAL]' project. Set to take place on July 23 and 24 as well as July 30 and 31, the event is said to have recorded over 5 million registrations as of now.

According to YG Entertainment, the performance stage of 'Ready For Love', which is a special track for this in-game concert as well as a mega hit parade by BLACKPINK, will also be unveiled for the first time as a part of this collaboration. ‘Ready For Love’ is a special promotional single that will be revealed in front of the audience for the first time and will be performed by members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s in-game 3D avatars.

YG Entertainment further teased the release of the song saying, “The charming pop song has a cool drop in the chorus that breaks the static flow of its lyrical, piano instrumental.”

This will be the first time since October 2022 that fans will be able to listen to a song with all four members of the group in it. Their last group release was BLACKPINK’s first studio album ‘The Album’ along with title track ‘How You Like That’ which broke several records on its release. It is also known that the quartet will put out new music sometime in August and then go on a world tour.

