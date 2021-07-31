BLINKs trend 'A Decade with Jisoo' as BLACKPINK's Jisoo completes 10 years with YG Entertainment

August seems to be a special month for BLACKPINK and their fans! BLACKPINK members are celebrating their fifth debut anniversary via a special fan release 'BLACKPINK, The Movie' showcasing, exclusive, never-seen-before behind the scenes from their past concerts and their personal thoughts and feelings. Not just that, Lisa is touted to release her debut solo album in August as well.

But, now we have another reason to celebrate August! BLACKPINK's Jisoo completes 10 years with YG Entertainment! Yes, Jisoo celebrates her 10th anniversary since joining YG Entertainment as a trainee. Jisoo joined YG Entertainment as a trainee through an audition in July of 2011. Jisoo had auditioned to gain more experience for a career as an actress. Jisoo passed the audition by singing Lee Eun Mi's ballad song 'I Have a Lover'. Known as YG's 'super pretty trainee', Jisoo worked hard to earn her place in BLACKPINK and today, she is known as one of the most successful and loved K-pop idols in the world!

BLINKs took to Twitter to trend 'A Decade with Jisoo' and 'Jisoo 10 Years with YG' to celebrate this amazing news. Fans also shared their favourite moments of Jisoo and why she is so special to them.

You can check out some fan tweets below:

thank you for never give up, you've come so far jisoo. you're truly a hard working person, i'm so proud of you. love you so much.

JISOO 10 YEARS WITH YG#ADecadeWithJISOO pic.twitter.com/nCK3GKQdb0 — Hanouf (@naaz2156444) July 30, 2021

pop rock band vocalist kim jisoo JISOO 10 YEARS WITH YG#ADecadeWithJISOO pic.twitter.com/LjjMzRX9wt — cshen (@itsmeladyjisoos) July 31, 2021

Jisoo will be making her debut as an actress in JTBC's upcoming drama 'Snowdrop' opposite Jung Hae In. It is reported that the cast has finished filming the drama and eyeing for release in the last leg of 2021. We sincerely hope Jisoo's debut drama enjoys a good release and reception amongst audiences.

