BLITZERS' Go_U departs from group citing health concerns; WUZO Entertainment issues statement

WUZO Entertainment reveals a poignant chapter in BLITZERS' journey as Go_U bids farewell due to health reasons. The agency's official statement on January 29 shares insights into Go_U's hiatus since April 2023 and the collective decision for him to focus on recovery.

BLITZERS’ agency confirms Go_U’s exit due to health concerns

WUZO Entertainment, the agency representing BLITZERS, has officially announced the departure of member Go_U from the group due to health concerns. In a statement released on January 29 via the group's official fan cafe, the agency disclosed that Go_U has been on hiatus since April 2023, prioritizing health treatments and rest.

After extensive discussions with Go_U about his future and the group's activities, a careful decision was made for him to conclude his BLITZERS activities temporarily, emphasizing his health recovery. As of the announcement date, Go_U officially steps down from BLITZERS, reducing the group to a 6-member lineup.

The agency expressed apologies for the abrupt news to dedicated fans, urging understanding and warm support for Go_U's health journey. They also called for continued love and encouragement for the remaining six BLITZERS members, assuring fans of the group's commitment to further improvement. The K-pop community now rallies together to send positive vibes to Go_U and continue supporting BLITZERS in their musical endeavors.

More details about BLITZERS

BLITZERS, a dynamic South Korean boy band formed by WUZO Entertainment in 2021, has captured hearts with their energetic performances and diverse talent. Initially comprising seven members—Jinhwa, Go_U, Juhan, Sya, Chris, Lutan, and Wooju—the group made a splash with their debut EP, Check-In, released on May 12, 2021. Their subsequent releases, including Seat-Belt and Win-Dow, showcased chart success and growing popularity.

Notable singles like Breathe Again, Bobbin, and Macarena further solidified their presence in the K-pop scene. BLITZERS' versatile discography blends catchy beats and meaningful lyrics. The group has garnered recognition, earning accolades such as the Focus Award at the Asia Artist Awards in 2021 and the K-Global Rising Star Award at the K-Global Heart Dream Awards in 2022. As BLITZERS continues to evolve and make waves in the industry, fans eagerly anticipate their future musical endeavors.

