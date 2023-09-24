Block B reunion: Zico, U-Kwon and other members gather before P.O's military service discharge

Block B members reunited before P.O's discharge from military service and fans cannot keep calm. On September 23, Park Kyung took to social media to share photos of all seven members of the K-pop group together. All the seven members including Taeil, B-Bomb, Jaehyo, U-Kwon, Park Kyung, Zico, and P.O were spotted together having dinner. Read on to know more about Block B's reunion.

All seven Block B members reunited

On September 23, Park Kyung shared a photo on Instagram with six other members of the K-pop group Block B. The group was seen hanging out together after a long time making fans jump in excitement as they can not keep calm seeing their favorite idols together. All seven members including Taeil, B-Bomb, Jaehyo, U-Kwon, Park Kyung, Zico, and P.O were spotted in a photograph as they all posed for a selfie while having dinner. Park Kyung captioned the post talking about P.O's discharge from the military service, "Our maknae will discharge soon". As one of the most loved 3rd Generation K-pop boy groups, fans rejoiced at this wholesome moment on the internet. Many fans took to social media expressing their excitement seeing all the seven members once again. Many fans expressed their wish to see the group make a comeback on the X app (formerly Twitter).

About Block B's P.O's military service

The youngest member of Block B enlisted in the marine corps on March 28, 2022. Before enlisting P.O appeared in the variety show called Amazing Saturday. The singer was the last one from his group to fulfill his mandatory military service. P.O will be officially discharged from his military service on coming Wednesday, September 27.

About Block B

Block B debuted under Brand New Stardom agency, in 2011 with their song Freeze! The members moved to another agency called Seven Seasons after a controversy. Zico was the first one to depart from Seven Seasons In 2018 followed by other members P.O., Jaehyo, B-Bomb and Ukwon. Currently only Park Kyung and Taeil are the only two members under Seven Seasons.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s teaser for upcoming album deleted for featuring Great Wall of China: company apologises