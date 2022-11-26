Blockberry Creative announces Chuu’s removal from LOONA; Fans and staff members come to her defense

Blockberry Creative said in a statement posted on LOONA's official fan cafe on November 25, "There have been reports of abuse of power recently, including Chuu's abusive language towards our staff." Then, they explained, "After the facts of the investigation were clarified, the representative of the company is apologizing and comforting the staff." "Therefore, the company has decided to take responsibility and remove Chuu from LOONA."

In addition, Blockberry Creative said, "We officially apologize to the staff who have been seriously hurt by this incident." "No matter what happens in the future, the company and LOONA will return to the beginning and do our best so that nothing like this incident will happen." After entering the entertainment industry in 2017, Chuu worked in LOONA's team and solo entertainment activities. "I have a predetermined activities schedule," she said, not joining Loona's recent world tour.

Chuu's company:

Last month, a post stating that Chuu had established a private company under the name of 'Chuu Co., Ltd.' and related registration certificates were floating around online, drawing attention to the authenticity. In this regard, Blockberry Creative only made a brief statement, saying, “We were not aware of this decision.”

Fans and staff members come to her defense:

After this notice was posted, Chuu's fans released a video containing Chuu's remarks at the fan meeting 'Keep Chuu', which was held on October 10th. In this video, he couldn't say anything, saying, "Because of things I can't do, don't be surprised or flustered if there's a little article at the end of the year, and I'm working hard." When her fans encouraged her, Chuu said, “I am really grateful and I will work hard, so I hope you will continue to love me.”

In addition, the writer of the YouTube entertainment program 'Keep Chuu', in which she appears, said on her Instagram, "It's really funny to say that she is powerless. We all know that you didn't take good care of her. Either way, erasing your wrong deeds will be fine. She is so good to people, the truth will eventually come out” she wrote.

