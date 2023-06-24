BlockBerry Creative promises to keep suing LOONA members even after recent victory; idols show battle of wits

LOONA, the South Korean girl group comprising eleven members was formerly under the record label BlockBerry Creative. However, they recently won their freedom in a legal battle against the former agency. This highly-anticipated ruling resulted in the suspension of the member's contracts and highlighted concerns as the company was about to transfer LOONA’s contracts to Universal Japan without the consent of the artists.

BlockBerry Creative vows continued legal action

In a recent interview with Star News, one of BlockBerry Creative's representatives confirmed that they would continue to file lawsuits against LOONA members even in the future despite their victory. They already stated that they will continue to fight against the five members Yeojin, Haseul, Yves, Gowon, and Olivia Hye who recently acclaimed freedom. These lawsuits however are expected to be dragged on for years before any ruling or positive outcomes follow.

'Dobby is Free'- LOONA members humor their former agency

In a groundbreaking development, the civil affairs department of Seoul High Court ruled in favor of the five LOONA members fighting for their freedom. As a result of this, all the current and future contracts of the members with BlockBerry Creative stand suspended and they can start afresh with different agencies. The high court made this decision based on the fact the transfer was made without the artists' written consent and the court believed there were certain issues with the transfer to Universal Japan.

With this decision, all 12 members have seemingly won their lawsuits against the agency. Vivi and Hyunin won in May 2023, Kim Lip, Heejin, Choerry, and Jinsoul won in January 2023 while Chuu was removed from the group in November 2022 and battled for 15 years before the court ruled in her favor and set her free. Reacting to this liberating news, LOONA members took to Instagram to express their emotions through creative memes. Some shared an image of 'Dobby is free' while others just featured 'happy' in their posts.

