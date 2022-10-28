BlockBerry Creative says unaware of LOONA’s Chuu establishing own agency; Refutes news of departure

Chuu’s contract with BlockBerry Creative It was previously revealed that Chuu had applied to have her contract suspended from BlockBerry Creative and was granted a partial injunction. Later on as LOONA went on their first world tour, 2022 LOONA 1st World Tour [LOONATHEWORLD], it was announced that Chuu would not be a part of the same due to conflicting schedules. Soon after, there were also rumors of her having spoken to other management companies to be under them but even then nothing was confirmed.

LOONA member Chuu has a fandom of her own. Having debuted with the group in August, 2018, she is arguably one of the most known faces from the team thanks to her variety presence. From earlier this year, there were rumors of Chuu being in a legal rift with her agency BlockBerry Creative who is responsible for the management of the 12 LOONA members.

Chuu’s new agency

According to reports made on October 28, Chuu has established her own agency named Chuu Company Ltd. The said company was reportedly formed back in April and lists Chuu as the CEO. Her mother is said to be the in-house director for the company, with the purpose of its formation being the management of Chuu’s music, performance and other appearances.

BlockBerry Creative’s response

Accordingly, her current agency has said that they were unaware of Chuu having established her own company for her management. They are said to have been checking for facts regarding the reports. Furthermore, they cleared any claims that Chuu will be leaving their company saying that the rumors are groundless.

In the midst of all this, Chuu has continued to make solo appearances as well as release a collaboration song with soloist B.I, called ‘Lullaby’.