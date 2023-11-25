Blockberry Creative takes legal action against ex-Loona member Chuu's mother for alleged defamation; Details

The ongoing dispute over the exclusive contract between Chuu, formerly part of LOONA, and her previous agency, BlockBerryCreative, has taken a contentious turn, advancing into a legal confrontation that now incorporates Chuu's mother.

Former LOONA member, Chuu's mother faces lawsuit by BlockBerryCreative for alleged defamation

BlockBerryCreative's legal dispute with former LOONA member Chuu and her mother has taken a complex turn, evolving into a series of lawsuits and countersuits, creating a ripple effect within the K-pop community.

The controversy stemmed from allegations made by Chuu's mother against BlockBerryCreative's CEO regarding false information spread during Chuu's contract dispute. Among the claims were accusations of false allegations against Chuu and her family, which led to a lawsuit. Despite this, the police's decision not to prosecute the case came in October.

In response, BlockBerryCreative filed a countersuit, accusing Chuu's mother of making false allegations. The situation took a public turn when BlockBerryCreative addressed the matter through a detailed statement released on LOONA's official YouTube channel community on November 24.

The statement acknowledged an incident during a LOONA music video shoot that caused complications but was not publicly disclosed initially to protect the members' morale. However, it was revealed due to media reports. The company highlighted that its representative faced wrongful accusations of providing false information, leading to a defamation lawsuit. They expressed relief as the case was dismissed without charges, allowing the truth to prevail.

BlockBerryCreative reassured fans about the ongoing situation with LOONA, addressing misconceptions about contract termination and legal proceedings. They emphasized their commitment to revealing the truth during the legal process, aiming to counter any unfair practices or misinformation.

The company expressed regret for the challenges that had disappointed fans but urged continued support for LOONA based on sincerity and truth. This detailed statement aimed to clarify the company's stance amidst the legal complexities, ensuring transparency and seeking understanding from the dedicated fanbase supporting LOONA.

About Chuu’s dispute with BlockBerryCreative and her way forward

In January 2022, Chuu sought an injunction at the Seoul District Court to void her exclusive contract with BlockBerryCreative, citing trust issues, payment discrepancies, and imbalances. Consequently, she was barred from participating in LOONA's world tour by her agency, which later alleged her removal from the group due to reported misconduct toward staff. Subsequently, all remaining LOONA members filed an injunction to terminate their contracts with BlockBerryCreative. Upon approval, Chuu joined ATRP, led by former WM Entertainment director Kim Jin Mi, in April 2023, resuming her K-pop activities. Recently, she revealed her official fandom name, KKOTI, derived from the Finnish word for "home," symbolizing a garden that nurtures flowers, representing her fans. The new lightstick, KKUKA, also named after "flowers" in Finnish, signifies safeguarding all KKUKA members under KKOTI's protection.

